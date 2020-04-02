LeRoy police issue Child Safety Alert after a girl was approached by a man in a white van

LEROY, Ill. (WMBD) — The LeRoy Police Department issued a Child Safety Alert Wednesday evening.

Officers say Tuesday afternoon a girl was approached while she was walking her dog by a man driving a white minivan. She was walking her dog on North Main St. between Cherry and North Streets.

Police say the man asked the girl several times if she was tired and needed a break. She responded no each time and he eventually drove away.

The suspect is described as a white male in his mid-50’s to early 60’s with white average length hair. He has a large build and appeared above average in height. He was wearing a possibly green ball cap with an unknown logo on it and a dark blue or black jacket.

If you witnessed the event or know anything about the suspect, police ask you call them at 309-962-3310 or 309-888-5030.