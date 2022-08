LEROY, Ill. (WMBD) — The LeRoy Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing teen Friday.

According to a LeRoy Police Department Facebook post, 16-year-old Wyatt Tevoert was last seen at 6 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 11.

Tevoert was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue Under Armor shirt, and gray “Dudes” shoes. He was also carrying a Nike sling bag with additional clothes in it.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call (309) 888-5030.