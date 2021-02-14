LeRoy Police say Iowa semi-truck driver was arrested after pointing a handgun at two people during an argument Saturday

LEROY, Ill. (WMBD) — LeRoy Police say an Iowa semi-truck driver was arrested Saturday after pointing a handgun at two other semi-truck drivers during an argument.

Police say it happened before 10 p.m. Saturday at the Love’s Truck Stop on Persimmon Drive.

Police say 56-year-old Michael Hatico of Debuque, Iowa, was arrested for aggravated assault with a firearm and disorderly conduct. Police recovered a .45 caliber Glock handgun from Hatico.

Hatico was transported and booked at the McLean County Jail.