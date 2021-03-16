LeRoy Police searching for man throwing bags in people’s yards

LEROY, Ill. (WMBD) — Another mysterious case of bags being thrown in people’s yards.

LeRoy Police are searching for information on a man throwing zip lock bags out of his van. The bags have ended up in people’s yards and driveways.

They say inside of the bags are rocks and notes.

The Police’s Facebook page said, “We won’t be releasing what’s on the note. That would be spreading their message which is their intent.”

Police say they’ve recovered about a dozen bags on East Street and Center Street.

If you know any information, you can call the Department at 309-962-3310.

We have reached out to LeRoy Police early Tuesday morning and are waiting to hear back.

