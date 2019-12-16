Lets Party Rental throws a holiday party for veterans

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — In November lets party rentals handled and decorated the grand opening of the Bloomington VA.

On Sunday the company threw a holiday party for all of the local veterans. The event featured a silent raffle, an ugly Christmas sweater contest and of course Santa.

All proceeds from the event will go towards all McLean county veterans.

“Our veterans gave us our freedom without them we wouldn’t have the rights or the freedoms that we have. Today is really to support a lot of the homeless veterans and many don’t know that right here in Bloomington-Normal and McLean county we do have a lot of homeless veterans,” said volunteer Angie Brich.

This was the first year of the event and leaders say they hope to continue the tradition in the future.