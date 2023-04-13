EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Traffic will be closed in parts of The Levee District retail area on Saturday, April 15 for a special event.

According to an East Peoria press release, the 2023 Easterseals Run, Walk & Rally will occur in The Levee District from 7:45 a.m. until 9 a.m.

W. Washington Street from Richland Street to the roundabout will be closed. Clock Tower Drive will be closed after the entrance to the Aldi and Target stores through the roundabout to the intersection with Richland Street.

The roads will reopen at 9 a.m.