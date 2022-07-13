EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — July is National Parks and Recreation Month, and State Sen. Dave Koehler (D-Peoria) is celebrating a grant allocated to renovating an East Peoria park.

Levee Park in East Peoria is one of 87 parks statewide receiving $30.3 million in grants from Illinois’ Open Space Land Acquisition and Development (OSLAD). This grant program provides up to 50% of a park project’s funds. Combined with local matching funds, this grant allocation will foster more than $56 million in local park development projects.

OSLAD has allocated $400,000 to Levee Park to build a spray pad and amphitheater to be enjoyed by community members of all ages.

“Spending time in nature is a great way to keep both our minds and bodies healthy,” said Koehler. “By bringing these investments to our community, we create outdoor spaces residents are excited to take advantage of.”

Levee Park is one of four parks in Central Illinois receiving grants. Other parks that will soon see renovation include Centennial Park in Heyworth, HT Custer Park in Galesburg, and Patton Park in the Macomb Park District

“I hope members of our community will join me in celebrating this Parks and Recreation Month by getting outside and enjoying everything nature has to offer,” Koehler said.