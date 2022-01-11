Lewiston apple orchard takes home the gold in state, national cider contest

LEWISTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A local orchard has taken home two sweet wins for its cider at the national and state level.

The 32nd Illinois and National Sweet Cider Contests and the 19th National Hard Cider Contest were held in Springfield last week.

Wes Carithers of Orchard Hill Farm in Lewiston produced the No. 1 overall rated cider at this year’s contest, winning both the national and Illinois contests. He used Fuji, Jonagold, Jonathan, and Honeycrisp apples to make his winning cider.

This year, Wiles Family Orchard of Fairfield claimed the Champion Hard Cider. Justin Wiles and Trevor Grissom produced their winning hard cider for this year’s contest with a combination of Gold Rush, Golden Delicious, Jonathon, and Gala apples.

A summary of more contest notes is outlined below:

National AwardsFirmAddressCultivar Blend
First PlaceOrchard Hill FarmLewiston, ILFuji, Jonagold, Jonathan, Honeycrisp
Second PlaceCurran’s OrchardRockford, ILJonathan, Cortland, Honeycrisp, Empire, Yellow Delicious
Third PlaceWiles Family OrchardFairfield, ILGold Rush, Golden Delicious, Jonathon, Empire
Illinois Awards


First PlaceOrchard Hill FarmLewiston, ILsee above
Second PlaceCurran’s OrchardRockford, ILsee above
Third PlaceWiles Family OrchardFairfield, ILsee above
Midwest Cider of Merit


First Runner-upJonamac OrchardMalta, ILEvercrisp, Honeycrisp, Gold Rush, Pink Lady, Fuji
Second Runner-upBig Bear OrchardGrand Ridge, ILGolden Delicious, Red Delicious, Jonathan, Gold Rush
Third Runner-upEdwards Apple Orchard WestWinnebago, ILGala, Pixie Crunch, Honeycrisp, Cameo, Red Delicious, Blondee, Jonamac
Hard Cider


ChampionWiles Family OrchardFairfield, ILGold Rush, Golden Delicious, Jonathan

Find out more about the orchard on its Facebook page.

