Lewiston apple orchard takes home the gold in state, national cider contest

LEWISTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A local orchard has taken home two sweet wins for its cider at the national and state level.

The 32nd Illinois and National Sweet Cider Contests and the 19th National Hard Cider Contest were held in Springfield last week.







Wes Carithers of Orchard Hill Farm in Lewiston produced the No. 1 overall rated cider at this year’s contest, winning both the national and Illinois contests. He used Fuji, Jonagold, Jonathan, and Honeycrisp apples to make his winning cider.

This year, Wiles Family Orchard of Fairfield claimed the Champion Hard Cider. Justin Wiles and Trevor Grissom produced their winning hard cider for this year’s contest with a combination of Gold Rush, Golden Delicious, Jonathon, and Gala apples.

A summary of more contest notes is outlined below:

National Awards Firm Address Cultivar Blend First Place Orchard Hill Farm Lewiston, IL Fuji, Jonagold, Jonathan, Honeycrisp Second Place Curran’s Orchard Rockford, IL Jonathan, Cortland, Honeycrisp, Empire, Yellow Delicious Third Place Wiles Family Orchard Fairfield, IL Gold Rush, Golden Delicious, Jonathon, Empire Illinois Awards





First Place Orchard Hill Farm Lewiston, IL see above Second Place Curran’s Orchard Rockford, IL see above Third Place Wiles Family Orchard Fairfield, IL see above Midwest Cider of Merit





First Runner-up Jonamac Orchard Malta, IL Evercrisp, Honeycrisp, Gold Rush, Pink Lady, Fuji Second Runner-up Big Bear Orchard Grand Ridge, IL Golden Delicious, Red Delicious, Jonathan, Gold Rush Third Runner-up Edwards Apple Orchard West Winnebago, IL Gala, Pixie Crunch, Honeycrisp, Cameo, Red Delicious, Blondee, Jonamac Hard Cider





Champion Wiles Family Orchard Fairfield, IL Gold Rush, Golden Delicious, Jonathan

Find out more about the orchard on its Facebook page.