Lewistown fans cheer on their team in state finals

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD)– The Lewistown lady Indians had a chance to make history on Saturday.

Lewistown was playing in the IHSA state championship game in Normal. The town of just over 2,000 came out to support the team.

Teachers, students, and parents were hoping to come away with a title. They say the girls have worked hard to play at Redbird Arena.

“Oh my gosh, these girls have worked for so long, for so many years and just the amount of joy to see them as a teacher. This is today is the goal they have finally reached,” said teacher, Matthew Pierce.

Lewistown took on Eastland for the state title but ended up losing. They came away with second place.