LEWISTOWN, Ill. (WMBD)– Multiple fire and police departments have congregated to deal with the fallout of Tuesday’s severe weather.

According to Fire Deputy Fire Chief Jim Tunney, Route 100 from Lewistown to Route 78 Sky Rocket Junction is closed until further notice.

Multiple injuries have been reported with no known fatalities.

Some rural buildings have been heavily damaged or destroyed.

Areas affected as of now are Bryant, Table Grove, and Lewistown.

This story will be updated