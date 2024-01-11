LEWISTOWN, Ill. (WMBD) — A Lewistown high school teacher and basketball coach has resigned from her job with Lewistown Community Unit School District No. 97 after an investigation into misconduct allegations, the district said Thursday.

Yanni Saddler admitted to providing alcohol to a student outside of school during the investigation, according to a news release by the school district.

Saddler had been a teacher since 2021.

The district said the matter has been reported to the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services as well as local law enforcement. The school has communicated with the parents of the students Saddler taught and coached in the district.

When reached, an official at the Fulton County State’s Attorney’s Office said they cannot comment. The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office said they could not provide information on the situation.