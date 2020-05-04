Lexington fire victims had personal ties to fire department

LEXINGTON, Ill. (WMDB) — Three people who died in a Lexington fire had personal ties with the fire department.

Hillary Peters, 27, was the daughter, and her two kids Emerlyn G. Bennett, 3, and Sawyer J. Bennett, 16 months, were grandchildren to Lexington Fire Lt. Joe Williams.

Peters was also a co-worker to many of its firefighters.

The Fire Department says Williams was the first to arrive at the scene on Saturday.

The cause of death for all three victims is reported as carbon monoxide intoxication due to inhalation of smoke and soot. The cause of the fire has not been released.

A GoFundMe page has been made to help the family cover funeral and memorial expenses. If you would like to donate click here.