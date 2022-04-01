PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The arsonist who set the Lexington Hills Apartments’ main office on fire has been caught.

Curtis Derrell Lamar, 33, was arrested Thursday after police found his vehicle.

He has been transported to the Peoria County Jail.

As previously reported, Interim Peoria Fire Chief Shawn Sollberger said the Lexington Hills apartments office building, located on Oakcrest Drive, was intentionally set on fire as crews found evidence of a break-in as well as gasoline.

When crews arrived, the back half of the building was fully engulfed. Peoria Battalion Chief Lore Baxter said no one was in the building as crews arrived.

She said six crews arrived at the scene to battle the blaze at approximately 3:30 Tuesday morning. The maintenance crew was on the scene after the arson broke out.