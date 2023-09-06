LEXINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Lexington man has been arrested for allegedly maltreating a dog, according to the city’s police chief.

Brennan A. Gunville, 32, was taken into custody and booked into the McLean County Jail on the single count of cruel treatment of an animal, a misdemeanor, said Police Chief Timothy Edmiaston.

The Lexington Police Department conducted an investigation beginning Tuesday after concerned citizens reached out to the department. After an investigation, officers were able to locate a 2-year-old boxer named Winston.

Winston was taken to Ruby’s Rescue and Retreat in McLean and then Eastland Veterinary Clinic in Bloomington for treatment.

Edmiaston said Winston is already showing signs of improved health and is expected to make a full recovery.