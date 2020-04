BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD)– Bloomington Police arrested a Lexington man Wednesday in the area of the 1600 block of Morrissey Drive.

Bloomington Police found 25 grams of Methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and metal knuckles on 29-year-old Jordan Reiss while arresting him for an active McLean County warrant.

Reiss was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance, Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance, and Unlawful Use of a Weapon.