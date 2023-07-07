LEXINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Lexington Schools is getting ready for two multi-million dollar expansions to their campus.

“It’s exciting. There’s a lot of work to be done but I think it’ll be an exciting time for the Minutemen of Lexington,” said Superintendent Paul Deters.

Construction will begin in about a month for the 30,000 square foot campus. The school’s population averages 500 students from Pre-K to 12th grade. Deter said the project is two years in the making. He said the new building is being constructed to help increase programming opportunities.

“In those classrooms we’ll have industrial technology classrooms, we’ll have a new art classroom, we’ll have agricultural classroom,” he said. “We’ll have some new guidance counselor and mental health spaces as well. We’ll also have a new fine arts classroom and new junior high science lab.”

The campus is also getting a new gymnasium. Together both projects will cost about $14 million. Deters said construction will happen simultaneously but will not come with some challenges.

“For about 12 months we’re going to make some scarifies around our campus with parking and things of that nature,” said Deters. “But we hope within 12 months those sacrifices will be well worth it.”

Deters said that the projects are expected to be completed in time for the 2024-2024 school year.