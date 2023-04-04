PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Equality Illinois hosted another LGBTQ+ Town Hall in Central Illinois. This time with Peoria Proud.

Senator Dave Koehler once again was on the panel along with Peoria County’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer Andre Allen and City of Peoria’s Diversity and Inclusion Officer Melodi Green.

Also in the audience were several Peoria City Council At-Large candidates.

The audience focused on questions centered around decriminalizing sex work, healthcare for the LGBTQ+ community at local hospitals that have exclusive policies and holding other elected officials accountable when it comes to enforcing and creating progressive policies.

“The thing that I will value more than anything is even if you don’t have the right words you have the right actions. That’s what matters,” said Selena Pappas, Peoria Proud Secretary.