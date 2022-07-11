SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The Libertarian party has submitted petitions for their slate of executive officers to be put on the general election ballot in November.

Today was the final day in the new party and independent filing window. Libertarian candidates filed petitions to run for six statewide offices and one congressional seat.

The candidates are:

Scott Schluter, running for Governor against JB Pritzker (D) and Darren Bailey (R)

John Philips, running for Lieutenant Governor against Juliana Stratton (D) and Stephanie Trussell (R)

Deirdre McCloskey, running for Comptroller against Susana Mendoza (D) and Shannon Teresi (R)

Jesse White, running for Secretary of State against Alexi Giannoulias (D) and Dan Brady (R)

Preston Gabriel Nelson, running for Treasurer against Michael Frerichs (D) and Tom Demmer (R)

Daniel Robin, running for Attorney General against Kwame Raoul (D) and Tom DeVore (R)

Bill Redpath, running for US Senate against Tammy Duckworth (D) and Kathy Salvi (R)

Candidates who run as a third party are required to submit more signatures than candidates within Democratic and Republican parties. Some races require double the signatures; some require up to ten times more signatures than their partisan competitors.

Libertarian party representatives said they submitted 37,000 when filing Monday.

Note: Jesse White, listed above, has no relation to current Secretary of State Jesse White.