Library celebrates the anniversary of a decade-old expansion

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)–Peoria’s oldest library celebrated a big milestone Friday.

The Peoria Public Library Lincoln Branch invited the public to join them in celebrating the 10th anniversary of their 2011 expansion.

This extension was part of a $29 million project across the city’s public libraries, which brought in more meeting spaces, room for books, and computers for the public to use.

The library’s branch manager says that expansion has been a big boost for the community.

“Going from a Carnegie (a type of library) where you have four public computers to now having sixteen public computers, plus another sixteen computers in the computer lab. So therefore, we’re able to have more people in the building, give more access with internet, and just able to help in individual ways and in group ways,” said Lincoln Branch Manager Cynthia Smith.

Smith said the expansion has been a big boost for the community and said they’ve also secured state funding to purchase 3D printers and pens to offer STEM classes.