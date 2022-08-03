BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Bloomington’s public library is under construction in a multi-phase project that will cost $25 million.

Work is underway on a nearly 22,000-square-foot expansion of the library.

Staff cleared out materials on the building’s west side, prepping for the first phase of construction. Director Jeanne Hamilton said they packed up 160,000 materials in the adult services section.

Hamilton said the west-side or phase one construction will take place through next May.

“The west side is where we’re seeing all the new construction take place, so that covered parking area that will be filled in and then also the strip of new that goes up three floors,” Hamilton said.

Staff hopes to keep the library open as much as possible while work is in progress.

If there are materials that are unable to be reached or are packed away, Hamilton said they can assist patrons in finding an alternative.

After the first phase of construction, phase two will start next June and the entire project will be completed by next fall.