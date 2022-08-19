CHICAGO (WMBD) — A new dispensary in Peoria will join 184 others with Conditional Adult Use Dispensing Organization Licenses issued by the Pritzker administration.

Land of Lincoln Dispensary, LLC, received its license issuance Friday in the third and final wave of licensing by the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation.

All licenses have gone to Social Equity Applicants, meaning a majority of the ownership or staff reside in a disproportionately impacted area or have been arrested for, convicted of, or adjudicated delinquent for cannabis-related offenses.

Of the businesses selected, including Land of Lincoln, 41% are majority Black-owned, 7% are majority white-owned, and 4% are majority Latino-owned, while 38% of awardees did not disclose the race of their owners.

“With all 185 conditional licenses now in the hands of social equity applicants, we have reached a tremendous milestone,” said Gov. JB Pritzker. “Now, we look forward to getting these businesses up and running, creating jobs in the communities most harmed by the failed drug war, and cementing ownership in Illinois’ cannabis industry as the most diverse in the nation.”

Mario Treto, Jr., Secretary of the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation, said these new licenses are a step towards making reparations in communities that have experienced the harshest consequences for marijuana use prior to legalization.

“Every license released is another opportunity to create jobs and build wealth in the communities most harmed by the war on drugs, and we are excited for these next steps to accomplish that,” said Treto.

The full list of licensees is available online.