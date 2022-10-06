NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — An Automatic License Plate Reader (ALPR) in Normal caught the license plate of a known stolen car and led to an arrest.

Thade Gleeson, 47, was driving a stolen vehicle when it was the license plate was captured on camera by an ALPR near Towanda Avenue and Vernon Avenue just before 2 a.m. Tuesday. The vehicle had been entered into the Normal Police Department’s (NPD) system as stolen, so NPD responded to the scene.

Officers were able to locate the vehicle and confirm that it had been stolen. According to an NPD press release, officers were then able to make contact with Gleeson and took him into custody.

During the arrest, officers also located methamphetamine in Gleeson’s possession.

Gleeson was charged for possession of methamphetamine and criminal trespass to vehicle.

If you have any information which may assist NPD in any investigation, please contact NPD Criminal Investigations Division at 309-454-9593.