PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department is installing cameras around the city, but they’re not for catching traffic violations.

During the first East Bluff Town Hall meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 23, police officers shared their plan to use a new automated license plate recognition system (ALPR) to help track down cars involved in crimes.

The sixteen cameras will be placed across different Peoria neighborhoods and will aid investigators in solving crimes. The license plate recognition (LPR) cameras will take a picture of any cars and their plates that crosses their path, saving it in a database for 30 days.

Matt Briggs, Captain of Investigations at the Peoria Police Department, said it’s “100 percent an investigation tool,” which will be used to solve homicides, shootings, burglaries, kidnappings, vehicle thefts and hijackings, hit and runs, and locate missing people.

“The use of vehicles in all these crimes in Peoria is what’s driving us to use this tool.”

Briggs said the cameras will only be used for valid law enforcement investigations. He said he’s hopeful that the cameras will be successful at deterring crime and solving cases faster.

“We had over 600 stolen vehicles last year, so right there, in it of itself, being able to recover those stolen vehicles for people was a huge thing, and we had 140 incidents last year where people were shot,” Briggs said. “That’s 140 incidents of people injured by gunfire…33 homicides.”

Briggs said the locations of the cameras will not be disclosed to the public. They will be in use beginning Thursday, Feb. 24.

Find more information about the Peoria Police Department here.