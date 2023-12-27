PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)- Most people have heard the slogan “New Year, New Me”, but how many people stick with their New Year’s resolutions?

According to the blog 6 New Years Resolutions Gym Statistics You Need To Know, 80% of new members at gyms cancel their membership within five months. Kisha Woods, Life Coach and Owner of Upgraded MindSetz in Peoria, said it’s all about being accountable.

“Big thing is accountability. We sometimes feel like we can tackle these things on our own, and that’s kind of where we fall short sometimes. We have to have someone or something that’s going to hold us accountable,” said Woods.

Life Coach and Owner of Momentum LRC, Aimee Royer said that meditation, journaling, and spending time in nature can be beneficial for those trying to implement goals. “If you don’t get in touch with that stuff, how do you expect to make significant changes in your life and your behaviors?”

Whether your goal is fitness, finance, or becoming more independent, one thing remains the same, they’re all changes from your everyday life. “Actually, understanding that it doesn’t have to be New Years for you to want to make changes. Change should be every day. There should be strategies in place for you to make improvements every day.” said Woods.

Regardless of changes you’re wanting to make or goals you want to implement, being true to yourself reigns the most important. “Having words, actions, and feelings all in alignment, because there’s so much richness living from that space and not worrying about what everyone else thinks about you.” said Royer.

