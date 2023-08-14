PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Jurassic Quest returns to the Peoria Civic Center in November to dazzle crowds with their photorealistic dinosaurs.

The event will be on Nov. 10 to 12 and feature dozens of life-like animatronic dinosaur models, some of the largest rideable dinosaurs in North America, live dinosaur shows, interactive science with real fossils like T-Rex teeth, a triceratops horn and life-size skull. There is also a fossil dig and a “Triceratots” soft play area for kids, bounce houses and more.

In addition to “The Quest,” a self-guided scavenger hunt style activity where budding paleontologists can become Jr. Dinosaur Trainers, Jurassic Quest has launched a new video tour that’s already getting “roaring good” reviews from families. All expanded activities are included with general admission.

The animals are depicted in scenes possibly indicative of how they lived millions of years ago. Some move. Some roar. The exhibits works with paleontologists to make sure the models are up to the latest science.

Advance purchase online recommended to ensure desired date and availability at www.jurassicquest.com. Tickets are also available on-site, and include a 100% ticket guarantee that in the event of a show cancellation or postponement for any reason, ticket purchases will be automatically refunded for the full amount.

General admission tickets include access to the dinosaur exhibits, arts and crafts activities, and dinosaur shows. There are rides and activities that require activity tickets available on site, or guests can upgrade to the Kids Unlimited Ticket (the best value for children ages 2-10).

Entry is free for children under age 2.