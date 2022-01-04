Life in prison: Sentence for man found guilty of murdering Fulton County Deputy Troy Chisum

FULTON COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Nathan Woodring, the man found guilty of murdering Deputy Troy Chisum, will now face life in prison.

Woodring was found guilty but mentally ill on two counts of first-degree murder in October 2021. Tuesday, Jan. 4, he received his sentencing.

The defense asked that Woodring receive mental health treatment while in the Illinois Department of Corrections, and Judge William Poncin said he would make that recommendation.

Prior to sentencing, the defense filed a motion for a new trial. They said they believed the court made an error by denying two change of venue requests and a motion to suppress.

However, Judge Poncin denied that motion.

Before Woodring’s sentence was read, his sister delivered an emotional victim impact statement. She said June 25, 2019 was “a day our lives got turned upside down.”

She also spoke about how she texted her brother after hearing about an incident, and never received a response from him, which was unusual to her.

As previously reported, Woodring was found guilty of shooting and killing Fulton County deputy Troy Chisum in June 2019. Prosecutors said the murder happened while Chisum was responding to a disturbance call in rural Avon.

Woodring has 30 days to challenge his sentence by filing a written motion.