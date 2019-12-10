One dead, two injured in Tazewell County crash

ELM GROVE TOWNSHIP, Ill. — Crews are on the scene of a deadly crash in Tazewell County near Springfield Rd and Broadway St Tuesday afternoon.

One vehicle rolled into a ditch and another caught on fire. Tazewell County Coroner Charles Hanley confirmed that one person died in the crash and two others were injured. A LifeFlight was called to the scene and took one of the injured passengers to a local hospital; the other was transported by ambulance.

Police are diverting traffic on Springfield Rd and drivers are advised to find alternate routes. The crash occurred just before 3 p.m.

The Tazewell County Coroner’s Office, Pekin Fire Department, Pekin Police Department, Morton Fire Department and AMT are all on the scene.

Pekin Police said they are currently working on reconstruction.

