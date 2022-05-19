PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Thursday, a Eureka teen fighting rare cancer took a flight he’ll never forget.

In December of last year, 14-year-old Eureka Middle School student Hunter Grusy was diagnosed with a form of cancer affecting his lung known as Ewing’s Sarcoma.

“His type is called an Askin tumor, which there’s about 2 cases a year. So we’re talking pretty rare on the scale of rare,” said Sue Grusy, Hunter’s mother.

The cancer has caused Hunter to stay and receive treatment at St. Jude Children’s Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee since Christmas.

“He was removed from school, from sports, from church youth groups, from all the things, his family,” Sue Grusy said.

What Hunter will be able to enjoy is his 8th-grade graduation. Thursday, Hunter and Sue were flown from Memphis to Peoria with the help of LifeLine Pilots.

“It means a lot, I’ll get to see my friends and the classmates I have for graduation after what feels like a year,” Hunter Grusy said.

LifeLine Pilots is a non-profit that utilizes volunteer pilots to provide free air travel for people with medical needs.

“The execution part of it is fulfilling but then being able to talk and converse, and get to know Hunter and his family and to know what he’s coming up for and what’s he’s been through. To be able to do that, it was huge,” said Jeff Hullinger, LifeLine volunteer pilot.

Hunter’s father John said he is thankful that LifeLine helped his son experience graduation and said the community has been supportive as well.

“We get cards and people reaching out just every week, and I just love our community,” John Grusy, Hunter’s father said.

While he still has challenges ahead, Hunter said he’s found his strength through faith.

“If you want to get through a hard time count on Jesus, that’s it,” Hunter Grusy said.

Hunter’s parents said at St. Jude they’ve been able to remove two softball-sized tumors from his lung, and he has responded well to chemotherapy. They said next week, he’ll go back to Memphis for more treatment, and it’s their hope that in six weeks there will be no evidence of cancer.