Light replacement work to begin on I-74 in Tazewell County Jan. 10

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Work to replace overhead lights on I-74 will begin Jan. 10.

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced the replacement will take place between I-474 and I-155 in Tazewell County.

The world should only affect the outside shoulders in each direction of I-74. The work is expected to last about two weeks.

Delays should be expected and drivers are encouraged to allow for extra time when driving through this area. To avoid the work area, when allowable, alternative routes should be considered.