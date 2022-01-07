Light replacement work to begin on I-74 in Tazewell County Jan. 10

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Work to replace overhead lights on I-74 will begin Jan. 10.

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced the replacement will take place between I-474 and I-155 in Tazewell County.

The world should only affect the outside shoulders in each direction of I-74. The work is expected to last about two weeks.

Delays should be expected and drivers are encouraged to allow for extra time when driving through this area. To avoid the work area, when allowable, alternative routes should be considered.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News

More Local News