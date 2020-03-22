Light snow accumulations Expected Sunday evening

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — Spring might officially be here as of March 19th but winter is not through with us yet.

An upper-level piece of energy will kick through Central Illinois on Sunday bringing rain and snow to the area. Most of the morning should be dry. Scattered rain & snow showers lift out of Missouri and Iowa by late morning. The wintry mix doesn’t last long before changing over to rain during the afternoon. The main reason for this is southerly winds pushing temperatures above freezing which then brings widespread light rain showers. The cold rain begins the changeover to snow after sunset Sunday.

As temperatures become colder overnight, snow will begin to accumulate on grassy surfaces. Roads could have some slush build up early Monday morning but a big impact is not expected. This won’t be a big snow maker, however locations further north will see a little more. One of our in-house, exclusive weather models plots 1-3 inches north of I-74 and around one inch or less for Peoria and areas southward. It’s not likely we will see more than three inches on the ground anywhere, this may not account for snow melting as it comes close to the ground or some of this melting on impact.

Conditions improve by early-middle Monday morning as the bulk of this swings to the northeast. Temperatures on Monday will be able to rebound to the upper 40s and lower 50s with partly sunny skies by afternoon.