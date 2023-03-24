La Salle, Ill. (WMBD) — Lighted Way Association, Inc is getting ready for its annual Spaghetti Supper Fundraiser. This is the 24th year the fundraiser has been hosted by Uptown Grill in La Salle. Proceeds will help their Children’s Developmental Center.

The school opened in 1957 as The Cerebral Palsy Association in the basement of the LaSalle Public Library. In 1963 it moved into a two-story house with a detached garage. Since then the school had five additions constructed.

“So, we welcome children in and we do our absolute very best everyday to make a difference in their life. And to not only make this their haven but the haven for their families also and help their families with resources,” said Jessica Kreiser, Executive Director.

Lighted Way services 47 students from ages 3 to 22 with speech therapy, occupational therapy, physical therapy and transitional training. On August 5, a ribbon cutting will be held at their new location. The school will be moving into the former Heritage Manor Nursing Home which has been vacant for 12 years.

“As a board we feel very very blessed that this opportunity has come our way. We will be able to expand our programming by adding a sixth classroom. That means we will be able to guarantee that the lives of 10 additional children will be able to come into our Lighted Way family,” said Kreiser.

When touring the new facility Kreiser is filled with pride and joy. Pride in the community for helping provide quality education to the students and joy because the program is expanding.

“Being able to put all of these things together means a more purposeful intentional education and opportunities for our students, And that’s what we do everyday,” she said.

The fundraiser is March 27 from 4 pm to 7 pm at Uptown Grill located at 601 1st Street in La Salle. Tickets are $12 and guests can dine-in, drive-thru or get a carryout. There will also be several raffles including baskets and a cash prize. To purchase tickets click here.