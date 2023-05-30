PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Lighting up blue Tuesday night, the Murray Baker Bridge is drawing attention to National Foster Care Month.

Illinois nonprofit, Let It Be Us, said it helps 22,000 kids in the state’s foster care system. Let It Be Us is based out of Barrington, IL.

As National Foster Care Month comes to a close, the bridge’s color change is helping to cast a light on the need for foster parents in Illinois.

Let It Be Us said central Illinois is in dire need of people who are willing to be matched with a child.

Parents are encouraged to work 1-on-1 with a licensing coach to become a licensed foster care home.