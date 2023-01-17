BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A new program in Bloomington is helping residents who have broken or non-functioning tail lights or turn signals.

Those who get pulled over in Bloomington for a broken tail light or similar issue can receive a voucher worth up to $250 to fix it.

Instead of issuing a ticket, BPD officers can now hand out vouchers from the Lights On! program.

The program is funded by Lights On!, and a $6,000 grant from local County Financial representatives, making this free for the taxpayer.

People who receive a voucher have two weeks to get the repairs done at any of the local participating automotive partners: Bloomington and Normal Walmarts, Advanced Auto Parts, or Auto Zone.

If it’s not fixed within two weeks, a citation can be given.

“This program will enhance traffic safety in our community, and provide financial support to anyone who needs lighted-related repairs,” said Bloomington Police Chief Jamal Simington.

This program has now been implemented in 18 states across the country since 2017.