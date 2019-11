PEORIA, Ill.– Peoria City Council approved an agreement with Neutron Holdings to bring lime scooters to Peoria.

This 90-day pilot program will start in April 2020 and will not cost the city anything. Riders will be able to unlock a scooter with their phone, take a ride — then leave it near their destination.

Lime Scooters are popular in larger cities and college towns. The company will bring no more than 200 into the city.