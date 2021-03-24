Limestone Community High School adds $7.8 million building fund referendum to April 6 ballot

BARTONVILLE, Ill. (WMBD) — Voters in the Limestone school district will see a new question on their general election ballot on April 6.

Limestone Community High School is asking voters their thoughts on a $7.8 million building fund referendum.

The new funds would be used to air-condition 70 classrooms, the cafeteria, kitchen, snack bar, and both gyms. If it passes, property taxes on a $100,000 home would increase by about $72 a year for 10 years.

“Limestone is the only high school in Peoria County and the Mid-Illini not fully air-conditioned. The elementary districts that feed into Limestone are also air-conditioned,” a press release states.

Currently, the building only has air condition in five specialized classrooms, the auditorium, district offices, and the library.

The funds would also finance changes to the current band room and renovation of the rest of the music wing.

