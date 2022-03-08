BARTONVILLE, Ill. (WMBD) – A Limestone Community High School tradition has returned for its 46th year.

Tuesday, the school kicked off its annual campaign for Easterseals Central Illinois. For students at Limestone Community High School, one of the most exciting times of the year has arrived.

“The next couple of weeks is kind of like when our school comes together as a community,” said Bryson Jarvis, Limestone Community High School student body president.

In front of an enthusiastic crowd, the school held an assembly for its annual fundraiser for Easterseals Central Illinois.

“You can just tell the way that Easterseals effects all of these families and it’s really moving to hear the way that we can impact that just as high schoolers,” said Ava White, Limestone Community High School student body vice president.

Over the next two weeks, students will participate in a number of activities, including a dodgeball tournament and student-faculty basketball game, which will benefit Easterseals.

Steve Thompson, the CEO of Easterseals Central Illinois, said the two-week campaign helps to provide programs that make a big difference in the lives of children with developmental disabilities, or other special needs.

“Programs like physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy,” Thompson said.

Students said leaving a mark on the lives of others is a gratifying feeling.

“To see all of the kids come in here and show us the progress they made because of what we do, it’s really good to see,” Jarvis said.

Thompson said the partnership between Limestone and Easterseals is a special one.

“The culture they’ve built here has to give all of us reason for hope in the future because these are remarkable young people,” Thompson said.

Limestone has raised more than $1.1 million for Easterseals over the past 45 years.