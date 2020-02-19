Limestone Community High School students continue Easterseals fundraising traditions

BARTONVILLE, Ill. (WMBD) — Limestone Community High School’s Easterseals fundraiser is underway.

In the past 44 years, students have raised more than one million dollars for the organization.

At a 101 Dalmations themed assembly Tuesday, in honor of Easterseals’ 101 years, students got excited about this year’s campaign.

Over the next two weeks, students will compete in tug of war, dodgeball, and a battle of the sexes.

At the assembly, former Easterseals client Audrey Canty reminded students of the organization’s importance and the difference it makes for so many people.

“Easterseals helped me reach my goals and I’m forever grateful. I’m happy to say that I no longer need therapy, but I do miss Easterseals and their amazing staff,” said Canty.

Limestone’s fundraising campaign ends on March 2.

The Easterseals telethon is on March 6 and 7 on WMBD and WYZZ.