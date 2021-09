PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Part of Redwing Drive has been closed due to a gas leak Saturday.

According to an email from Peoria County ECC Supervisor Tisha J. Alexander, the Limestone Fire Department and Ameren have shut down the block near Redwing and Tanager Drive due to the gas leak.

Everyone is encouraged to avoid the area.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.