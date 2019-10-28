Limestone High puts on annual Haunted Hallway event to raise money for Easterseals

BARTONVILLE, Ill. — A local high school opened its doors this Sunday afternoon to ghosts, goblins, and ghouls, as the Student Council hosted their annual event to raise money for Easterseals.

Participants roamed room to room trick-or-treating for the Limestone Community High School Haunted Hallway event.

Several community members came to play games, enjoy a bake sale, and even a chili-cook-off. Student Council President Avery Robinson says events like this are helping bring the community together.

“Giving back to the community is so rewarding especially when you see the people it’s affecting,” said Robinson. “When you get to see what you’re doing it just makes it so much better.”

Robinson says she hopes to see the community come in on Monday and donate to the school’s Blood Drive for Red Cross.

