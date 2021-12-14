Limestone High School closed Tuesday following the arrest of a student

BARTONVILLE, Ill. (WMBD) – One local high school will be closed on Tuesday, Dec. 14th. This comes after a student was arrested days before.

School officials made the announcement early Tuesday morning, stating “Out of an abundance of caution for the safety and security of student and staff, Limestone Community High School will be closed today, Tuesday, December 14, 2021”.

Further details were not released by the school, however, more announcements will be made when information becomes available.

This closure comes days after a LCHS student was taken into custody by Bartonville Police. Officials said the student was arrested after the department was aware of a serious threat. That incident took place on Thursday, Dec. 9th.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.