CENTRAL ILLINOIS, Ill. (WMBD) — Limestone Community High School parent Melanie Hedgepeth said getting rid of masks at school is way overdue.

“I don’t believe that the masks were working any longer. It’s been two-and-a-half years and things had to change,” she said.

Hedgepeth is part of a class-action lawsuit challenging Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s mask mandate in the classroom.

She said her daughter, a junior at Limestone, told her 70% of students and many teachers and staff were not wearing masks on Tuesday.

“People were happy. The atmosphere was completely different,” she said.

However, some parents who commented on Facebook expressed concern and confusion.

“Schools are trying desperately to stay open. I do not understand how this is helpful at all when we already have substitute shortages,” wrote user Deb Bash.

“Two of my kids were denied entry to school this morning, with an officer at the door, for refusing to mask. My other son was able to attend school mask-free,” wrote user CayliAnna Peters.

“I just told my daughter that she needs to continue wearing her mask and other kids may not have their masks on and that’s OK too. I will continue to do what I feel is best for my family,” wrote user Jennifer Blumeshine.

Others said it’s the right move.

“I’m thankful my kids got to take their masks off!!!” wrote user Charles Kirkbride.

“It should be a parent’s choice. After all this time, what we know now, yeah… it’s time to let go of the mandates,” wrote user Sherry Orgler.

“I find it ridiculous that the kids are forced to wear them in class. They are not wearing them outside of school and still hanging out together,” wrote user Diana Pemberton

Hedgepeth said she is in to win it.

“Enough is enough. And we’re going to take this all the way to the Illinois Supreme Court if need be,” she said.