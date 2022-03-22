BARTONVILLE, Ill. — (WMBD) A local high school’s robotics program beat around 40 other teams last week.

Limestone Community High School’s Robotics Team Argos 1756 placed first in last week’s Central Illinois regional FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) Robotics Competition at Bradley University.

The team now has a banner to hang for their accomplishment and now qualifies for the World Championships and are hoping for an invitation.

“We have amazing mentors, and we’ve put hours into the robot, and I think we’re a great example as a team to show we don’t need a ton of money or a ton of people to make a great robot that can go to Worlds,” said Jacob Simeone Argos 1756 Robotics team member.

The robotics team will be competing in the St. Louis Regional Competition March 30 through April 2.