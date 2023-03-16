BARTONVILLE, Ill. (WMBD)– Limestone Township is having a cutest pet contest to raise funds for the community pool.

According to their Facebook, the cost is $10 per submission and the picture cannot be bigger than 5 x 7.

Photos will be displayed at different locations, allowing everyone to donate and vote on who they think should win.

All competing photos must be submitted by April 14.

The winners will be announced at 12 p.m. on June 10 at Pool Days.

