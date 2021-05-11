Limestone Unified Esports team prepares to compete for national title

BARTONVILLE, Ill. (WMBD) — Limestone Community High School has a fresh addition to its program: the unified Esports team.

“They have unified basketball, unified track, soccer, all different highs school sports that combine the kids with disabilities and kids without so they can play together and compete together,” said Limestone’s E-sports General Manager Jonathan Frederick.

The team, formed in February, has been led by a player from one of the other teams in the program.

Their team captain, Reese Smith, said the group’s game of choice is the popular multiplayer video game Rocket League.

“I’ve been playing for almost three years, [and] they’ve been playing [for] a couple of months. It just comes down to experience,” he said.

It also comes down to teamwork.

“There’s only one player on the team that’s been playing longer than February when we actually started the club. So, it’s been really good to see him guide his teammates to where they are now,” said Frederick

The team went 7-1 this season and has pushed through the playoffs to compete against Ironwood High School in Arizona for the National Unified Esports Championship.

“I’m excited. They’re excited. Unified sports is one of the best experiences in the realm of high school sports for me personally. To see them play every week and how excited they get, having made it this far [is] a big deal to me and a big deal for them,” said Frederick.

It is a sentiment the team captain echoed.

“It feels amazing just being able to help them through everything we’ve been through,” said Smith.

The playoff match will be played Wednesday, May 12, at 5 p.m. Watch them play here.