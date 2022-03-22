BARTONVILLE, Ill. (WMBD) — Limestone Community High School’s annual tradition of giving back to Easterseals has come to an end- for the year.

The closing ceremony assembly was filled with tug of war, pies to the face, and the announcement of how much money was raised from the last two weeks.

This year, the students raised more than $76,000. The funds will go back to helping Easterseals families in Central Illinois.

“It’s Limestone. That’s the only thing I can say. It’s just a Limestone tradition. Not many people are allowed to be a part of it or honored to be a part of it. I think it’s one of the greatest things I’ve been a part of at Limestone and as a high schooler,” said Limestone Community High School Student Body President Bryson Jarvis.

Including this year’s campaign, Limestone has raised nearly $1.2 million dollars since they started raising money for Easterseals more than 40 years ago.