PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — If you are planning on flying out of Peoria for Spring break, arriving early is recommended.

The main parking lot at the airport is nearly full, which in turn is causing parking limitations. It is recommended to arrive two hours before flights take off.

Director of Airports Gene Olson said that even though it is a smaller airport, it doesn’t mean that you shouldn’t show up early.

“Just make sure you get here early, it is a small airport compared to O’Hare and other places like that, but that doesn’t mean you can show up 15 minutes before departure and expect to get on the plane, so show up that full two hours beforehand,” Olson said.

It’s been a few years since the airport has experienced limited parking. Olson said that the situation prompted opening up the Byerly Aviation parking lot.

“This is the first time since Covid started that we’ve had parking issues in the lot, we anticipated that was going to happen, so we built extra parking over by Byerly,” Olson said.

The airport shuttle is still operating and transporting passengers as needed.