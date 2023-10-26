LINCOLN, Ill. (WMBD) — A university in Lincoln will close its doors at the end of May next year.

According to a Ozark Christian College-Lincoln Christian University joint statement, the university will cease academic operations on May 31, 2024, at the end of the academic year.

LCU will help students find a new academic home but is encouraging students to graduate if they can. LCU stated that they have had challenges with enrollment, a trend seen in higher education throughout the country.

The university is planning on moving four of its seminary programs to Ozark Christian College. Ozark is expected to retain the name “Lincoln Seminary” to celebrate the legacy of Lincoln Christian College.

Pending the approval of accrediting bodies, all students in the MA in Ministry, the MA in Biblical Studies, the MA in Bible and Theology, and the Master of Divinity degree will be automatically accepted into Ozark.

More information is available here.