BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Universities in the twin cities are letting Lincoln College students know their options amid the announced closure of the college and its campuses.

Lincoln University operates its main campus in Lincoln and a campus in Normal. Both will close in May at the end of the semester without a substantial donation due to COVID-19 loss of funds.

The Normal campus is home to its Accelerated Bridge to Education (ABE) which gives non-traditional students an accelerated path toward earning a bachelor’s degree.

Both Illinois State University and Illinois Wesleyan said they will review and assist all Lincoln College students that show interest in their institutions.

ISU spokesperson Eric Jome said many students at ISU have transferred in from other institutions and ISU is prepared to assist any Lincoln College students that show interest in continuing their higher education in Normal.

Illinois Wesleyan University president Georgia Nugent released a statement that reads:

“We are saddened to learn of Lincoln College’s closing as a result of challenges that mounted for this transformative institution of higher learning. These are sobering realities for all of us in higher education who face a changing landscape. As our colleagues at Lincoln College work to support their students with transitional services, we at Illinois Wesleyan – as will our fellow institutions – are working to create opportunities for a seamless transfer to carry forward Lincoln students’ educational goals.”–Georgia Nugent, president IWU

Students interested in transferring to Illinois Wesleyan can find a list of resources on the school’s website.

More information on transferring to ISU and its process can be found on its admissions website.