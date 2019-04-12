Lincoln Elementary School rallies around third grade student by wearing green and blue

Students and staff at Lincoln Elementary School are supporting Lamon O’Neal, a third-grader who has Short Gut Syndrome, a disorder caused by a lack of a functional small intestine.

Currently, Lamon is on a waiting list for a transplant. Friday his fellow classmates, teachers, and staff wanted to show him how much they care about him by doing something special.

“I like to come to school because my friends support me and I love, I kind of like my friends,” said Lamon O’Neal.

Lamon’s family, friends, and teachers wore green shirts on Friday to raise awareness about the importance of organ donations.

“It is unbelievable the effect it has on Lamon to make this whole process of a transplant a lot easier. They are rallying behind him and making him feel so loved and ready to start this difficult journey,” said Aimee O’Neal, Lamon’s mother.

“To see how you can take a situation that’s a very tragic and sad situation and turn it into something that can give hope to another family is really incredible. And it’s an incredible gift. We just want to support Lamon no matter where he is in this journey,” said Lincoln Elementary School’s Principal Julie Albers.

Throughout Lamon’s journey, his school has brought him so much joy.

“I get to hang out with my friends, and recess, and lunch and all the subjects we do is really cool. And that my teacher’s really nice, and my principal is too,” said Lamon.

“Just to see him thrive in school is phenomenal. He loves coming to school and he gets so excited to have visitors come and see him,” said Aimee O’Neal.

If Lamon does receive a donor, he will have to leave school and his friends for a year.

“I feel like they really want me to get my transplant and that they’ll miss me when I’m gone and they really like me,” said Lamon.

“We will live in Omaha for a year while Lamon recovers, and that is a year he is dreading being away from his friends and the staff here at Lincoln. But luckily there is Facetime and Google Classroom that will keep him connected while he is gone,” said Lamon’s mother.

Lamon’s family has created a Facebook page called “Short Gut Ninja,” which combines Lamon’s love for American Ninja Warrior and his condition, Short Gut Syndrome.

If you’d like to learn more about Lamon’s story or purchase a Short Gut Ninja shirt, we have the link below to the Facebook page.