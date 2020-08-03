Lincoln man with leg stuck in grain auger rescued

LINCOLN, Ill. (WMBD) — Lincoln Rural Fire Protection District (LRFPD) first responders were able to rescue a Lincoln man who had his leg stuck in a grain auger.

With assistance from the Logan County Paramedics Association (LCPA) and Lincoln City Fire (LCF) for technical rescue assistance, first responders responded to a call about the incident Sunday, Aug. 2 around 3 p.m.

Officials said upon arrival, they discovered the man inside the grain bin with his leg stuck in the auger at the bottom of the bin. They said first responders called for a Life Flight due to the potential severity of the incident.

Officials said LRFPD and LCPA immediately began to administer medical aid once the bin was safely secured. They said LCF was requested to the scene due to the confined space and extra equipment that would be required.

Officials said Hartsburg Grain was contacted and responded with two personnel who arrived with a vacuum trailer to remove the corn if needed.

Officials confirmed a joint effort was made to disassemble the parts of the bin and to remove the patient and get him loaded in a Life Flight helicopter. Officials said the patient was loaded on with non-life-threatening issues.

